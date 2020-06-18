All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2505 N Lincoln Ave

2505 North Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2505 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Lincoln Avenue - Property Id: 218120

Welcome to the N Lincoln Ave!

*Near public transport, bars and restaurants

Good sized 3 bedroom,
Lots of sunlight,
Hardwood floors,
Lots of windows,

Heat: Not Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218120
Property Id 218120

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have any available units?
2505 N Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2505 N Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2505 N Lincoln Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 N Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 N Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 N Lincoln Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
