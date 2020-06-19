2503 North Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit is professionally cleaned and available for immediate occupancy. Located in the heart of Logan Square on a quiet, one-way, tree-lined street with easy street parking. One block from Logan Boulevard with close proximity to the California Blue Line, Starbucks, restaurants and nightlife. Heat included in price. Bright and airy unit with big windows and East, West, and North exposures. This 2 bed/1 bath with deck off the kitchen, located in an intimate, classic brick building features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, generously-sized living room and bedrooms, separate formal dining room, ample-sized kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, private storage locker and laundry room on-site, located just off the unit. The building is managed and maintained by an off-site professional management company. The unit itself is managed by an attentive owner. $500 Move-in fee and $65 online application per occupant. Pets allowed under 25 lbs (per building rules) and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.