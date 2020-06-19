All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

2503 North Washtenaw Avenue

2503 North Washtenaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2503 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit is professionally cleaned and available for immediate occupancy. Located in the heart of Logan Square on a quiet, one-way, tree-lined street with easy street parking. One block from Logan Boulevard with close proximity to the California Blue Line, Starbucks, restaurants and nightlife. Heat included in price. Bright and airy unit with big windows and East, West, and North exposures. This 2 bed/1 bath with deck off the kitchen, located in an intimate, classic brick building features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, generously-sized living room and bedrooms, separate formal dining room, ample-sized kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, private storage locker and laundry room on-site, located just off the unit. The building is managed and maintained by an off-site professional management company. The unit itself is managed by an attentive owner. $500 Move-in fee and $65 online application per occupant. Pets allowed under 25 lbs (per building rules) and a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
2503 North Washtenaw Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2503 North Washtenaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 North Washtenaw Avenue has units with dishwashers.
