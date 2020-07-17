All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2503 N Talman Ave Coach House
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2503 N Talman Ave Coach House

2503 North Talman Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2503 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Coach House · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Coach House Available 08/01/20 Coach House Three Bed / Two Bath - Property Id: 305588

This newly renovated Coach House has tons of space. Located just off Logan Blvd in Logan Square. Please reach out for additional information and/or to arrange a private viewing! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Read less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2503-n-talman-ave-chicago-il-unit-coach-house/305588
Property Id 305588

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have any available units?
2503 N Talman Ave Coach House has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have?
Some of 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House currently offering any rent specials?
2503 N Talman Ave Coach House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House is pet friendly.
Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House offer parking?
No, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House does not offer parking.
Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have a pool?
No, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House does not have a pool.
Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have accessible units?
No, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2503 N Talman Ave Coach House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity