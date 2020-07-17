All apartments in Chicago
2472 North Clark Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:55 AM

2472 North Clark Street

2472 N Clark St · (312) 810-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2472 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,041

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. 4th floor, East facing, renovated 1 bed/1 bath with neighborhood views| Private balcony | Laundry In-Unit | Exposed brick | Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops | Contemporary finishes. No security deposit. Controlled access, elevator building. Utility package fee: $50.00/mth includes Comcast high speed internet, water, sewer, trash removal. Pets allowed w/ additional fees, NO aggressive breeds. New Walgreens downstairs. Fullerton 1 block away. Building amenities include virtual doorman platform, fitness center, gorgeous rooftop deck with grills and package receiving. Pricing changes daily at this property. Photos are of the model apartment, of identical floorplan. With the current global health crisis, we have video tours available representing this floorplan. Offering 1 month free rent with applications submitted within 24hrs and minimum 12 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 North Clark Street have any available units?
2472 North Clark Street has a unit available for $2,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2472 North Clark Street have?
Some of 2472 North Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 North Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
2472 North Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 North Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2472 North Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 2472 North Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 2472 North Clark Street offers parking.
Does 2472 North Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2472 North Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 North Clark Street have a pool?
No, 2472 North Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 2472 North Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 2472 North Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 North Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 North Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
