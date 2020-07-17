2472 North Clark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE on a minimum 12 month term. 4th floor, East facing, renovated 1 bed/1 bath with neighborhood views| Private balcony | Laundry In-Unit | Exposed brick | Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops | Contemporary finishes. No security deposit. Controlled access, elevator building. Utility package fee: $50.00/mth includes Comcast high speed internet, water, sewer, trash removal. Pets allowed w/ additional fees, NO aggressive breeds. New Walgreens downstairs. Fullerton 1 block away. Building amenities include virtual doorman platform, fitness center, gorgeous rooftop deck with grills and package receiving. Pricing changes daily at this property. Photos are of the model apartment, of identical floorplan. With the current global health crisis, we have video tours available representing this floorplan. Offering 1 month free rent with applications submitted within 24hrs and minimum 12 month term.