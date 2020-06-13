2458 East 72nd Street - B, Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful historic condo unit located in South Shore, steps away from the Cultural Center, Golf Course, and local park district. Hardwood floors throughout unit, plenty of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fridge and Oven Range Stove Included, In Unit Laundry Room with hook up available; tenant pays gas and electric utilities.



Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.

No security deposit.

Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00

$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing

Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas



Call us for a showing!

331-244-5204

Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM

Marblestone Property Group