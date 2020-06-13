2458 East 72nd Street - B, Unit B

All apartments in Chicago
Location

2458 East 72nd Street, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful historic condo unit located in South Shore, steps away from the Cultural Center, Golf Course, and local park district. Hardwood floors throughout unit, plenty of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fridge and Oven Range Stove Included, In Unit Laundry Room with hook up available; tenant pays gas and electric utilities.

Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas

Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

