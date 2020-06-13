2458 East 72nd Street - B, Unit B

Amenities
Beautiful historic condo unit located in South Shore, steps away from the Cultural Center, Golf Course, and local park district. Hardwood floors throughout unit, plenty of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fridge and Oven Range Stove Included, In Unit Laundry Room with hook up available; tenant pays gas and electric utilities.
Application fee is $50 per adult over 18.
No security deposit.
Non-refundable Move-in Fee and Admin Fee $625.00
$100 Key Deposit due upon Move In and Lease Signing
Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas
Call us for a showing!
331-244-5204
Mondays to Fridays 9AM - 6PM
Marblestone Property Group