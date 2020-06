Amenities

hardwood floors media room

Charming 1 bedroom apartment in Logan Square! Spacious living room with decorative finishes, separate dining room and very large bedrooms. Good Closet space! Don't miss out! Easy access to 90/94. Close to restaurants, movie theater, Target, shopping and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.