2451 W Foster Ave

**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for VIDEO TOUR and fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly.**READY AUGUST 1 (no sooner or later) -- LOVELY SUNNY SPACIOUS GARDEN APT (partially sublevel) IN LINCOLN SQUARE! NON-PERMIT STREET PARKING, AND 1 GUEST PARKING SPACE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME-FIRST-SERVE BASIS ON SITE. CLOSE TO: WINNEMAC PARK, GROCERY STORE JUST 1 BLOCK AWAY (TONYS FRESH MARKET), CHARMING WALK TO BROWN EL TRAIN STATION (WESTERN), LINCOLN AVE & FOSTER RESTAURANTS/SHOPPING/NIGHTLIFE/QUAINT CAFES... SO MUCH CHARM IN THIS HOME AND NEIGHBORHOOD. WELCOME HOME!UNIT FEATURES: IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, STONE COUNTERTOPS, MOSTLY STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ALL-BLACK DISHWASHER, HARDWOOD-STYLE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS, NEWER CARPET IN LIVING AREA, SOAKING TUB, LOTS OF CLOSETS THRUOUT, CENTRAL A/C. BEDROOMS CAN FIT QUEENS and MORE! SHARED COMMUNAL PATIO BEHIND BUILDING.PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH ADDITIONAL PET FEE, PREFERRED 15# WEIGHT LIMIT. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME NONREFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE, EMAIL THIS AD DIRECTLY FOR MORE INFO. $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. ALL TENANTS NEED TO APPLY AND BE NAMED ON LEASE. RENTERS WILL NEED RENTERS INSURANCE FOR THE LEASE DURATION. TENANT PAYS: HEAT/GAS, ELECTRIC, CABLE, INTERNET.**PLEASE EMAIL, dont call, for VIDEO TOUR and fastest and most thorough response -- email by replying to this ad directly. Some photos are from when apt was vacant, sqft is approximate.**LISTED BY LICENSED IL BROKERJUSTINE D'AMOUR - WESTWARD360