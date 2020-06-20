All apartments in Chicago
2449 West Ainslie Street
2449 West Ainslie Street

2449 West Ainslie Street · (203) 581-0512
Location

2449 West Ainslie Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
on-site laundry
Cozy Vintage 2nd floor apt in owner occupied typical Chicago style two flat. Located on a friendly street with easy street parking, a short walk to Lincoln square and in the Budlong Elementary School boundary. Free laundry in basement. One bedroom big enough to accommodate a queen sized Bed and furniture, second bedroom is smaller and perfect for twin bed or bunk beds, there is a third room perfect for a proper in home office or nursery, a guest bedroom or child's room. 5-8 minute walk to Western and Rockwell Train, Harvest time, The Square, Swedish Covenant, River Park, Winnemac park, and Budlong Elementary. Renter responsible for own gas and electric. A credit and background check will be required to apply to rent the apartment, and that cost (if approved to rent) will be applied to the first month’s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2449 West Ainslie Street have any available units?
2449 West Ainslie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 West Ainslie Street have?
Some of 2449 West Ainslie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 West Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2449 West Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 West Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
No, 2449 West Ainslie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2449 West Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 2449 West Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 2449 West Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 West Ainslie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 West Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 2449 West Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2449 West Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 2449 West Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 West Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 West Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
