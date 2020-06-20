2449 West Ainslie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy Vintage 2nd floor apt in owner occupied typical Chicago style two flat. Located on a friendly street with easy street parking, a short walk to Lincoln square and in the Budlong Elementary School boundary. Free laundry in basement. One bedroom big enough to accommodate a queen sized Bed and furniture, second bedroom is smaller and perfect for twin bed or bunk beds, there is a third room perfect for a proper in home office or nursery, a guest bedroom or child's room. 5-8 minute walk to Western and Rockwell Train, Harvest time, The Square, Swedish Covenant, River Park, Winnemac park, and Budlong Elementary. Renter responsible for own gas and electric. A credit and background check will be required to apply to rent the apartment, and that cost (if approved to rent) will be applied to the first month’s rent.