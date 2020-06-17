All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1

2448 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2448 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
3 bedroom in Lincoln Park! Great layout! - Property Id: 283957

Now showing this darling 3 bedroom in Lincoln Park! Great layout provides a sense of privacy between three equally sized bedrooms large dining area and living room. The spacious kitchen will inspire your inner chef with fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and lots of cabinets and enough counter space to prep healthy, yummy dishes. Plenty of vintage details throughout with everything your practical soul needs. Open the back door to enjoy a cup of coffee on your private back deck or cook some barbeque on the shared back patio. Central air will keep you cool in the summer and warm and cozy in the winter. You will love living just a feet away from restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods, bars and tons of shopping options. Walk to DePaul University, farmers markets, Red, Brown, Purple line el' trains on Fullerton, CTA buses, parks, lakefront and more. There is an on-site coin washer/dryer and easy street parking on lovely tree-lined streets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283957
Property Id 283957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have any available units?
2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have?
Some of 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 offer parking?
No, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1 has units with dishwashers.
