2448 N Sheffield Ave # 1

Now showing this darling 3 bedroom in Lincoln Park! Great layout provides a sense of privacy between three equally sized bedrooms large dining area and living room. The spacious kitchen will inspire your inner chef with fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and lots of cabinets and enough counter space to prep healthy, yummy dishes. Plenty of vintage details throughout with everything your practical soul needs. Open the back door to enjoy a cup of coffee on your private back deck or cook some barbeque on the shared back patio. Central air will keep you cool in the summer and warm and cozy in the winter. You will love living just a feet away from restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods, bars and tons of shopping options. Walk to DePaul University, farmers markets, Red, Brown, Purple line el' trains on Fullerton, CTA buses, parks, lakefront and more. There is an on-site coin washer/dryer and easy street parking on lovely tree-lined streets.

No Pets Allowed



