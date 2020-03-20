All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2417 West Fullerton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2417 West Fullerton Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:09 PM

2417 West Fullerton Avenue

2417 West Fullerton Avenue · (773) 454-3282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2417 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condo Quality, 2 Bed/ 1 Den/ 1 Bath, 1st Floor Walk-Up Apartment in Great Logan Square Location. Large Unit with Front Bay Windows, Great Natural Light and Hardwood Floors Through Out! Rehabbed Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven & Granite Counters. 2 Bedrooms Fit Queen Size Beds! Rehabbed Bath: Stone & Glass Tile, Granite Counter Sink & Contemporary Faucet, & Modern Lighting. Spacious Back Decks & Enormous Backyard! Forced Air Heat and Central Air Conditioning. July 1st Occupancy, 1 Year Lease. Surrounded by Logan Square Dining & Night Life Entertainment. Easy Access to 90/94. Between Western & California CTA Blue Line Stops. One Month Security Deposit. Garage Parking Spots Available For Additional $100/Month. Some Of The Local Hangouts Include: Logan Arcade, Radler, Revolution Brewery, Longman & Eagle & So Much More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
2417 West Fullerton Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 2417 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2417 West Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 West Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2417 West Fullerton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7920-26 S Evans
7920 S Evans Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity