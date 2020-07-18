All apartments in Chicago
2412 W Fillmore St 2

2412 West Fillmore Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

2412 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL 60612
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,920

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2412 W FILLMORE, #2 - Property Id: 314133

Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and Polk pink line. Enjoy central heat and air in your new home along with a gas burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light coming through. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher. Two full bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub in master bath and laundry in-unit. Spacious exterior deck with shared yard space below. Call today to schedule a tour!

Amenities:
Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2412-w-fillmore-st-chicago-il-unit-2/314133
Property Id 314133

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have any available units?
2412 W Fillmore St 2 has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have?
Some of 2412 W Fillmore St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 W Fillmore St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2412 W Fillmore St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 W Fillmore St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 offers parking.
Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have a pool?
No, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 W Fillmore St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 W Fillmore St 2 has units with dishwashers.
