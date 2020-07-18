2412 W Fillmore St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2412 W FILLMORE, #2 - Property Id: 314133
Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath w/ Garage Parking Incld
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Medical District! Garage parking included and close proximity to 290, Stroger Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and Polk pink line. Enjoy central heat and air in your new home along with a gas burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of natural light coming through. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including microwave and dishwasher. Two full bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub in master bath and laundry in-unit. Spacious exterior deck with shared yard space below. Call today to schedule a tour!
Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
No Pets Allowed
