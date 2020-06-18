2410 West Farragut Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard extra storage

Bright and spacious freshly painted Lincoln Square 2 bed, 1 bath includes parking, heat and water. Separate dining and living area is divided by wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen has separate pantry closet, white appliances including a dishwasher. Both bedrooms nice-sized with spacious closets. Great windows throughout make this place explode with light. Coin laundry in basement along with additional storage. Quiet courtyard complex just off Western Ave for easy commuting by CTA or train. Available immediately. One cat ok (additional fee), no dogs, no smoking, no security deposit. $500 one time move in fee. Refundable move in/move out deposit to association. Minimum credit score 650. See the Virtual Tour link!