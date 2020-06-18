All apartments in Chicago
2410 West Farragut Avenue
2410 West Farragut Avenue

2410 West Farragut Avenue · (312) 725-9179
Location

2410 West Farragut Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and spacious freshly painted Lincoln Square 2 bed, 1 bath includes parking, heat and water. Separate dining and living area is divided by wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen has separate pantry closet, white appliances including a dishwasher. Both bedrooms nice-sized with spacious closets. Great windows throughout make this place explode with light. Coin laundry in basement along with additional storage. Quiet courtyard complex just off Western Ave for easy commuting by CTA or train. Available immediately. One cat ok (additional fee), no dogs, no smoking, no security deposit. $500 one time move in fee. Refundable move in/move out deposit to association. Minimum credit score 650. See the Virtual Tour link!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have any available units?
2410 West Farragut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have?
Some of 2410 West Farragut Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 West Farragut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2410 West Farragut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 West Farragut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2410 West Farragut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2410 West Farragut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 West Farragut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have a pool?
No, 2410 West Farragut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2410 West Farragut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 West Farragut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 West Farragut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
