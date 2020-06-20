2352 W Ohio St 3

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom in UK Village!! - Property Id: 288976



Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting West Town, with one of the best local food and art scenes in the city. Our vintage corner building offers a sun-filled living space. In-unit features include hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, central A/C, and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome! Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.



Availability: 6/1

Price: $1495

Location: 2352 W Ohio



Amenities:

Ample Closet Space

Natural Lighting

Dishwasher

Central A/C

Washer/dryer

Hardwood Floors

-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!!

