2352 W Ohio St 3

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom in UK Village!! - Property Id: 288976
Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting West Town, with one of the best local food and art scenes in the city. Our vintage corner building offers a sun-filled living space. In-unit features include hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, central A/C, and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome! Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Availability: 6/1
Price: $1495
Location: 2352 W Ohio
Amenities:
Ample Closet Space
Natural Lighting
Dishwasher
Central A/C
Washer/dryer
Hardwood Floors
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!! DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288976
Property Id 288976
(RLNE5813120)