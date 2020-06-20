All apartments in Chicago
2352 W Ohio St 3

2352 W Ohio St · No Longer Available
Location

2352 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom in UK Village!! - Property Id: 288976

Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting West Town, with one of the best local food and art scenes in the city. Our vintage corner building offers a sun-filled living space. In-unit features include hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, central A/C, and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome! Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Availability: 6/1
Price: $1495
Location: 2352 W Ohio

Amenities:
Ample Closet Space
Natural Lighting
Dishwasher
Central A/C
Washer/dryer
Hardwood Floors
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!! DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBOTENANT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288976
Property Id 288976

(RLNE5813120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have any available units?
2352 W Ohio St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have?
Some of 2352 W Ohio St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 W Ohio St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2352 W Ohio St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 W Ohio St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2352 W Ohio St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 offer parking?
No, 2352 W Ohio St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 W Ohio St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have a pool?
No, 2352 W Ohio St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have accessible units?
No, 2352 W Ohio St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 W Ohio St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 W Ohio St 3 has units with dishwashers.
