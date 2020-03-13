2341 W North Ave

Amenities

Delivered in the early summer of 2016, the Residences of 2345 West North Avenue do not disappoint! Located in the heart of West Town, 2345 West North offers nine luxury apartments with unparalleled finishes. Each residence spans nearly 1,600 square feet featuring three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. This apartment comes with one exterior parking space included in the rent as well as a private rooftop deck with breathtaking city views of Chicago. The Residences at 2345 West North are designed to make the everyday extraordinary. For more info, please call licensed realtor Andrew Haried of Fulton Grace at (312) 533-9988 and visit http://www.2345westnorth.com/.