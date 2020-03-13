All apartments in Chicago
2341 W North Ave
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:57 AM

2341 W North Ave

2341 W North Ave · (312) 533-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2341 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 8024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Delivered in the early summer of 2016, the Residences of 2345 West North Avenue do not disappoint! Located in the heart of West Town, 2345 West North offers nine luxury apartments with unparalleled finishes. Each residence spans nearly 1,600 square feet featuring three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. This apartment comes with one exterior parking space included in the rent as well as a private rooftop deck with breathtaking city views of Chicago. The Residences at 2345 West North are designed to make the everyday extraordinary. For more info, please call licensed realtor Andrew Haried of Fulton Grace at (312) 533-9988 and visit http://www.2345westnorth.com/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 W North Ave have any available units?
2341 W North Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 W North Ave have?
Some of 2341 W North Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 W North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2341 W North Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 W North Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2341 W North Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2341 W North Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2341 W North Ave does offer parking.
Does 2341 W North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 W North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 W North Ave have a pool?
No, 2341 W North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2341 W North Ave have accessible units?
No, 2341 W North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 W North Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 W North Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
