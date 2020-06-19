All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2340 West Saint Paul Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

2340 West Saint Paul Avenue

2340 West Saint Paul Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1899025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2340 West Saint Paul Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath~ In-Unit W/D, balcony, 2 outdoor parking spots included!
Wicker Park/Bucktown 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo features open living space, granite counters, SS appliances, Recently replaced hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony, lots of natural light and in-unit laundry. Basic cable, Internet and TWO uncovered parking spaces are included in the rent! Trendy location, just blocks to Armitage/Western Blue Line and 90/94. Close to the best of everything that Wicker Park and Bucktown have to offer! New carpet! Available 8/1!

Amenities:
Elevator, Fireplace, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have any available units?
2340 West Saint Paul Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have?
Some of 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2340 West Saint Paul Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have a pool?
No, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2340 West Saint Paul Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity