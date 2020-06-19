2340 West Saint Paul Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath~ In-Unit W/D, balcony, 2 outdoor parking spots included!

Wicker Park/Bucktown 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo features open living space, granite counters, SS appliances, Recently replaced hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony, lots of natural light and in-unit laundry. Basic cable, Internet and TWO uncovered parking spaces are included in the rent! Trendy location, just blocks to Armitage/Western Blue Line and 90/94. Close to the best of everything that Wicker Park and Bucktown have to offer! New carpet! Available 8/1!



