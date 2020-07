Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located on a tree lined street near the Armitage and Western intersection, this property is conveniently located near the Concord Music Hall, Western Blue line station, many restaurants and a variety of entertainment. Unit features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom with large living room, spacious dining room, central a/c, dishwasher and laundry on site. $250 move in fee. Available ASAP



Jeremy Jackson

Fulton Grace

Licensed Managing Broker

Contact us to schedule a showing.