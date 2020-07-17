All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F

2336 North Milwaukee Avenue · (847) 682-6346
Location

2336 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Gut Rehabbed Duplex in Logan - Property Id: 300596

This huge 3 bed/2 bath gut rehabbed duplex in Logan Square offers central heat and a/c with a built-in humidifier, laundry on-site, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms, ample closet space, exposed brick, lots of windows and skylights, and a decorative fireplace. The open island kitchen features black appliances and a dishwasher. Steps to shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment, and transportation. $350 Administrative Fee per Person and $300 Dog Fee/$150 Cat Fee. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300596
Property Id 300596

(RLNE5856929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have any available units?
2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have?
Some of 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F is pet friendly.
Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
