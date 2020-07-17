2336 N Milwaukee Ave 2F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Gut Rehabbed Duplex in Logan - Property Id: 300596



This huge 3 bed/2 bath gut rehabbed duplex in Logan Square offers central heat and a/c with a built-in humidifier, laundry on-site, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms, ample closet space, exposed brick, lots of windows and skylights, and a decorative fireplace. The open island kitchen features black appliances and a dishwasher. Steps to shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment, and transportation. $350 Administrative Fee per Person and $300 Dog Fee/$150 Cat Fee. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Property Id 300596



