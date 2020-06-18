All apartments in Chicago
2328 South Michigan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

2328 South Michigan

2328 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 348-5798
Location

2328 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Balcony in All Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Kitchen -Outdoor Dining and Kitchen Areas -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 South Michigan have any available units?
2328 South Michigan has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 South Michigan have?
Some of 2328 South Michigan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 South Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
2328 South Michigan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 South Michigan pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 South Michigan is pet friendly.
Does 2328 South Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 2328 South Michigan does offer parking.
Does 2328 South Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 South Michigan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 South Michigan have a pool?
No, 2328 South Michigan does not have a pool.
Does 2328 South Michigan have accessible units?
No, 2328 South Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 South Michigan have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 South Michigan does not have units with dishwashers.
