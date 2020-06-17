All apartments in Chicago
2320 W Granville Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2320 W Granville Ave 1

2320 W Granville Ave · (708) 669-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2320 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
online portal
2 Bd / 1 Ba Recently Rehabbed Apartment! - Property Id: 236712

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Intercom system

HEAT INCLUDED!

Available May 1st!

Tech Fee includes INTERNET at 200 mbps, Online Portal Fee and Amazon Key Delivery

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236712
Property Id 236712

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have any available units?
2320 W Granville Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have?
Some of 2320 W Granville Ave 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 W Granville Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2320 W Granville Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 W Granville Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 W Granville Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 W Granville Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
