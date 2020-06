Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath in a fantastic location, available 4/1. Property is close to restaurants, shopping and Entertainment. Unit has Central A/C and Heat, Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, Dishwasher, On-site washer and dryer, yard and off street parking for an addition $100.00/month. Call today to schedule a showing and call this your new home!



Terms: One year lease