Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel air conditioning elevator

NEW CONDO; CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SOUTH LOOP AT 18TH STREET & CLARK; 4th FLOOR UNIT IN AN ELEVATED BUILDING; TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS WITH ONE DEN, CORIAN COUNTER TOP; ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN; WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT; CENTRAL AIR. APPX 1000 SQ FT, ONE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED; WALK TO SHOPPING, DINNING AND VARIOUS TRANSPORTATION; MOVE IN CONDITION, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY , $1980/PER MO, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER AND 1 EXTERIOR PARKING SPOT INCLUDED.