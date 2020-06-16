2307 W WOLFRAM ST

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo on a quiet, tree-lined street, available for renters as soon as possible! Striking chef's kitchen with stainless steel high-end appliances, dishwasher, and granite counters. Huge island. Living/dining combo with gas fireplace for those cold Chicago nights. Private deck off living room with storage space underneath. Second, rear entrance through deck as well which is adjacent to the covered outdoor parking space INCLUDED in rent. Hardwood floors throughout with one carpeted bedroom - BRAND NEW carpet. Both bathrooms are large and have room for storage cabinets. In-unit washer/dryer, central heat/AC, private good-sized storage room included, and access to river trail right outside the building! Shared rooftop deck with views of the city. Vacant, easy show. VERY PET FRIENDLY--bring your large dogs, no breed restrictions and NO PET FEE.