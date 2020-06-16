All apartments in Chicago
2307 W WOLFRAM ST
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

2307 W WOLFRAM ST

2307 West Wolfram Street · (312) 672-1023
2307 West Wolfram Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Logan Square

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bring your large dogs w no fee! Adorable 2 bed 2 bath close to river trail avail immediately
Absolutely beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo on a quiet, tree-lined street, available for renters as soon as possible! Striking chef's kitchen with stainless steel high-end appliances, dishwasher, and granite counters. Huge island. Living/dining combo with gas fireplace for those cold Chicago nights. Private deck off living room with storage space underneath. Second, rear entrance through deck as well which is adjacent to the covered outdoor parking space INCLUDED in rent. Hardwood floors throughout with one carpeted bedroom - BRAND NEW carpet. Both bathrooms are large and have room for storage cabinets. In-unit washer/dryer, central heat/AC, private good-sized storage room included, and access to river trail right outside the building! Shared rooftop deck with views of the city. Vacant, easy show. VERY PET FRIENDLY--bring your large dogs, no breed restrictions and NO PET FEE.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have any available units?
2307 W WOLFRAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have?
Some of 2307 W WOLFRAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 W WOLFRAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2307 W WOLFRAM ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 W WOLFRAM ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST is pet friendly.
Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST does offer parking.
Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have a pool?
No, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 W WOLFRAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 W WOLFRAM ST has units with dishwashers.
