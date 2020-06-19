All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2301 West Chicago Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2301 West Chicago Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:58 AM

2301 West Chicago Avenue

2301 West Chicago Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautifully appointed 2 bed / 1 bath apartment above Lounge & Bar. Exquisite hardwood floors with an espresso stain throughout entire apartment. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet storage. Corner unit allows great natural light to fill both living room and bedrooms. Central air and heat makes this unit comfortable all year round. In unit washer/dryer and intercom system give this apartment all the modern amenities you can ask for. Steps from Chicago and Western buses. Close to shops, restaurants, and bars. $750 move in fee in lieu of security deposit. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
2301 West Chicago Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 2301 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2301 West Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2301 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 2301 West Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 West Chicago Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 2301 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2301 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 West Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2301 West Chicago Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity