2301 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautifully appointed 2 bed / 1 bath apartment above Lounge & Bar. Exquisite hardwood floors with an espresso stain throughout entire apartment. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet storage. Corner unit allows great natural light to fill both living room and bedrooms. Central air and heat makes this unit comfortable all year round. In unit washer/dryer and intercom system give this apartment all the modern amenities you can ask for. Steps from Chicago and Western buses. Close to shops, restaurants, and bars. $750 move in fee in lieu of security deposit. Available June 1st.