Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

228 East Wacker Drive

228 East Wacker Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744951
Location

228 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-4701 · Avail. now

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
valet service
~Walking Distance To Everything!~ One Bedroom in Streeterville at COLUMBUS PLAZA
Start your day soaking in the view of the Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan and the river from your floor-to-ceiling windows. Then walk to work, shopping, dining… wherever! Located on Wacker Drive and just east of Michigan Avenue, you're literally steps from everything. Columbus Plaza is one of the few apartments connected to Chicago's underground Pedway, so you have indoor access to restaurants, shopping and offices throughout the Loop. Columbus Plaza is built for the way you live. Full time door staff. Well-equipped fitness center with skyline views. Generous floor plans. Large walk-in closets. ~Community Amenities: -48TH Floor Fitness Room with Tvs/ Ipod Docks -Bicycle Storage Available -Full-Time Door Staff -Full-Time, On-Site Management and Maintenance Team -Gorgeous Year-Round Sun Room with A Retractable Skylight -Guaranteed Satisfaction -Habitat Extras Program -Habitat On Call -Indoor Pedway Access To The Metra Train, Shopping, Restaurants and Conveniences -Internet Lounge with Printers, Scanners, and Free Wi-Fi -Moving Made Easy -Proud To Serve Discount Of 5% -Renovated Laundry Room -Resident Referral Program -Stay with Habitat -Valet Parking Available ~Apartment Amenities: -Complimentary Storage Lockers On Every Floor -Formal, Separate Dining Areas -Generous Floorplans -Individually-Controlled Central Heating and Air Conditioning -Large Walk-In Closets -Plank Flooring, Silver Appliances, and Berber Carpet In Select Units. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $1,763 -to $2,588 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Storage, Valet, WiFi, Common Outdoor Space, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 East Wacker Drive have any available units?
228 East Wacker Drive has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 East Wacker Drive have?
Some of 228 East Wacker Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 East Wacker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 East Wacker Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 East Wacker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 East Wacker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 228 East Wacker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 East Wacker Drive does offer parking.
Does 228 East Wacker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 East Wacker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 East Wacker Drive have a pool?
No, 228 East Wacker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 East Wacker Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 East Wacker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 East Wacker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 East Wacker Drive has units with dishwashers.
