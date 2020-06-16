2254 West Foster Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar media room

Lincoln Square 2 Bed 1 Bath

Nicely updated Lincoln Square 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features nice south facing sunlight. Large living area opens into an Great space for dining table too! Washer/dryer in-unit. Good sized bedrooms, updated bathroom, private balcony off the back. Electric baseboard heat. Enjoy all Lincoln Square has to offer; shopping, cafes, bars, night life, coffee shops, Davis Movie Theater, Lincoln Square Athletic Club. Too many great neighborhood highlights to mention! Don't miss out on this one. Presented by Fulton Grace

