2254 West Foster Avenue
2254 West Foster Avenue

2254 West Foster Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2055862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2254 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
Lincoln Square 2 Bed 1 Bath
Nicely updated Lincoln Square 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features nice south facing sunlight. Large living area opens into an Great space for dining table too! Washer/dryer in-unit. Good sized bedrooms, updated bathroom, private balcony off the back. Electric baseboard heat. Enjoy all Lincoln Square has to offer; shopping, cafes, bars, night life, coffee shops, Davis Movie Theater, Lincoln Square Athletic Club. Too many great neighborhood highlights to mention! Don't miss out on this one. Presented by Fulton Grace
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 West Foster Avenue have any available units?
2254 West Foster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 West Foster Avenue have?
Some of 2254 West Foster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 West Foster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2254 West Foster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 West Foster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 West Foster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2254 West Foster Avenue offer parking?
No, 2254 West Foster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2254 West Foster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 West Foster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 West Foster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2254 West Foster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2254 West Foster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2254 West Foster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 West Foster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 West Foster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
