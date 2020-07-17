All apartments in Chicago
2243 West Eastwood Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:42 AM

2243 West Eastwood Avenue

2243 West Eastwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1970636
Location

2243 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
Spacious Two Bedroom in Lake View!
Looking for a renovated yet charming apartment? A spot close to public transportation and local shops and dining options? If so, set your sights on our Eastwood apartment homes. Living on Eastwood Avenue provides a residential street lined with trees. Take a few steps away west, and you’ll find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square. Within one block, walk to Davis Theater, specialty bakeries, coffee shops, local restaurants, quaint boutiques, CTA “L” and bus stops, and more. These beautifully renovated apartment homes feature tons of space and natural light. In-unit fireplaces provide added charm. Hardwood floors and detailed crown molding throughout creates a hint of vintage flair to these modernized apartments. *Photos may be of similar unit* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
2243 West Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 2243 West Eastwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 West Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2243 West Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 West Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 West Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 West Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
