2243 West Eastwood Avenue

Spacious Two Bedroom in Lake View!

Looking for a renovated yet charming apartment? A spot close to public transportation and local shops and dining options? If so, set your sights on our Eastwood apartment homes. Living on Eastwood Avenue provides a residential street lined with trees. Take a few steps away west, and you’ll find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square. Within one block, walk to Davis Theater, specialty bakeries, coffee shops, local restaurants, quaint boutiques, CTA “L” and bus stops, and more. These beautifully renovated apartment homes feature tons of space and natural light. In-unit fireplaces provide added charm. Hardwood floors and detailed crown molding throughout creates a hint of vintage flair to these modernized apartments. *Photos may be of similar unit* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.