All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2238 W Eastwood Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2238 W Eastwood Ave 1

2238 West Eastwood Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2238 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
2238 W EASTWOOD AVE, #1 - Property Id: 306959

Spacious Two Bedroom in Lake View!
Looking for a renovated yet charming apartment? A spot close to public transportation and local shops and dining options? If so, set your sights on our Eastwood apartment homes. Living on Eastwood Avenue provides a residential street lined with trees. Take a few steps away west, and you'll find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square. Within one block, walk to Davis Theater, specialty bakeries, coffee shops, local restaurants, quaint boutiques, CTA “L” and bus stops, and more. These beautifully renovated apartment homes feature tons of space and natural light. In-unit fireplaces provide added charm. Hardwood floors and detailed crown molding throughout creates a hint of vintage flair to these modernized apartments. *Photos may be of similar unit* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2238-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/306959
Property Id 306959

(RLNE5960562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have any available units?
2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have?
Some of 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2238 W Eastwood Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Paramour
4850 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity