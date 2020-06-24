All apartments in Chicago
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
2237 North Bissell Street · (773) 804-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2237 North Bissell Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 22395-3E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 22395-1E · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit 2241-1E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2237-2W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2237 North Bissell St. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
media room
volleyball court
parking
internet access
This building sits on a quaint tree-lined street in the heart of Lincoln Park, and hosts both studio and 1-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include:

Updated Electric Service
Updated Windows
New Baseboard Heat
Laundry Room in Building
Assigned Building Engineer

Easily accessed CTA routes include the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) buses. The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Station is just a 5-minute walk north.

The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms. Some notable locations within walking distance include:

DePaul University
Oz Park
Lincoln Hall
Victory Gardens Theatre
Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Beaches and beach volleyball courts

Located near the intersection of Bissell & Webster.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: No Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have any available units?
2237 North Bissell St. Apt. has 8 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have?
Some of 2237 North Bissell St. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2237 North Bissell St. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 North Bissell St. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
