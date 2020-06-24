2237 North Bissell St. Apt.

Amenities
This building sits on a quaint tree-lined street in the heart of Lincoln Park, and hosts both studio and 1-bedroom apartments.
Amenities include:
Updated Electric Service
Updated Windows
New Baseboard Heat
Laundry Room in Building
Assigned Building Engineer
Easily accessed CTA routes include the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) buses. The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Station is just a 5-minute walk north.
The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms. Some notable locations within walking distance include:
DePaul University
Oz Park
Lincoln Hall
Victory Gardens Theatre
Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Beaches and beach volleyball courts
Located near the intersection of Bissell & Webster.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showin