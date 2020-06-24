2237 North Bissell St. Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

This building sits on a quaint tree-lined street in the heart of Lincoln Park, and hosts both studio and 1-bedroom apartments.



Amenities include:



Updated Electric Service

Updated Windows

New Baseboard Heat

Laundry Room in Building

Assigned Building Engineer



Easily accessed CTA routes include the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) buses. The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple Line Station is just a 5-minute walk north.



The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms. Some notable locations within walking distance include:



DePaul University

Oz Park

Lincoln Hall

Victory Gardens Theatre

Diversey Harbor

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Green City Market, a year-round farmers market

Beaches and beach volleyball courts



Located near the intersection of Bissell & Webster.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showin