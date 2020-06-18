2228 N SAWYER AVE

Amenities
Newly Rehabbed 3 Bed 2 Bath in Prime Logan Square!
Logan Square ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous...Newly Rehabbed! ~ (3) Three Bedroom, (2) Two Bath in Prime Logan Sq. location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Exposed Brick walls, Great light, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, tons of closet space All Large bedrooms, good closet space, in-unit laundry, Storage, Parking Avail,1/2 mile to Blue Line at Milwaukee & Kedzie...... PETS WELCOME!