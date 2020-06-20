All apartments in Chicago
222 North Columbus Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:24 PM

222 North Columbus Drive

222 N Columbus Dr · (773) 983-1553
Location

222 N Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5001 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
valet service
FOR RENT! 50th floor luxurious penthouse 3- bedrooms 2.1-baths! Unobstructed panoramic views of the city, Lake Michigan, and Parks! Hardwood floors! Nice kitchen floor plan with north view of the city! 2 Fireplaces! Marble baths! Floor-ceilings windows with large balcony facing south! Full amenity building! Indoor pool, media center, exercise room, just off Michigan Ave. 24 hours doorman, 2-valet parking spaces if needed at addition monthly fees. Available August 15, 2020. Tenant occupied. Building move in and out fess are paid by tenant. All utilities tenant responsibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 North Columbus Drive have any available units?
222 North Columbus Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 North Columbus Drive have?
Some of 222 North Columbus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 North Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 North Columbus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 North Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 North Columbus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 222 North Columbus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 North Columbus Drive does offer parking.
Does 222 North Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 North Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 North Columbus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 222 North Columbus Drive has a pool.
Does 222 North Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 North Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 North Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 North Columbus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
