222 North Columbus Drive

FOR RENT! 50th floor luxurious penthouse 3- bedrooms 2.1-baths! Unobstructed panoramic views of the city, Lake Michigan, and Parks! Hardwood floors! Nice kitchen floor plan with north view of the city! 2 Fireplaces! Marble baths! Floor-ceilings windows with large balcony facing south! Full amenity building! Indoor pool, media center, exercise room, just off Michigan Ave. 24 hours doorman, 2-valet parking spaces if needed at addition monthly fees. Available August 15, 2020. Tenant occupied. Building move in and out fess are paid by tenant. All utilities tenant responsibilities.