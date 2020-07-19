2217 West Madison Street

Amenities

Welcome to The Meridian! New construction Luxury Rental building-Elevator building with attached heated garage; 2 bedroom/2 bath blocks to United Center/Medical District/Kinzie Corridor. Modern finishes with stained hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and walkout front terrace. Spacious kitchen with flat panel cabinets, quartz countertops, full backsplash and stainless appliances. En suite bedroom with walk in closet and spa type bath with double vanity & oversize walk in shower. In unit laundry, window treatments and closet build outs included. September 1st occupancy--Heated, attached garage parking available for $175/month. Move in fees & additional pet fees apply.