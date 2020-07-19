All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2217 West Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2217 West Madison Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

2217 West Madison Street

2217 West Madison Street · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Welcome to The Meridian! New construction Luxury Rental building-Elevator building with attached heated garage; 2 bedroom/2 bath blocks to United Center/Medical District/Kinzie Corridor. Modern finishes with stained hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and walkout front terrace. Spacious kitchen with flat panel cabinets, quartz countertops, full backsplash and stainless appliances. En suite bedroom with walk in closet and spa type bath with double vanity & oversize walk in shower. In unit laundry, window treatments and closet build outs included. September 1st occupancy--Heated, attached garage parking available for $175/month. Move in fees & additional pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 West Madison Street have any available units?
2217 West Madison Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 West Madison Street have?
Some of 2217 West Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 West Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 West Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 West Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 West Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2217 West Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 West Madison Street offers parking.
Does 2217 West Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 West Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 West Madison Street have a pool?
No, 2217 West Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 West Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 West Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 West Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 West Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2217 West Madison Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2157 North Damen
2157 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity