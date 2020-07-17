All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2202 W Belmont Ave #2F

2202 West Belmont Avenue · (443) 856-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2202 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2F · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A must see three bedroom, two bathroom duplex! - Property Id: 300115

A must see three bedroom, two bathroom duplex!
In the heart of Roscoe Village features heat included, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large living and dining area with ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathrooms, central air, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, laundry room in building, and pets welcome. Steps to Roscoe Village shops, restaurants, and nightlife!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2202-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il-unit-%232f/300115
Property Id 300115

(RLNE5942747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have any available units?
2202 W Belmont Ave #2F has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have?
Some of 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F currently offering any rent specials?
2202 W Belmont Ave #2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F is pet friendly.
Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F offer parking?
No, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F does not offer parking.
Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have a pool?
No, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F does not have a pool.
Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have accessible units?
No, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 W Belmont Ave #2F has units with dishwashers.
