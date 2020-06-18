22 North Aberdeen St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking key fob access

This West Loop mid-rise is perfectly positioned to meet every city-dwellers need. I-90/94 and I-290 are each about a half-mile away, while the CTA Blue, Pink and Green lines are within walking distance. Located for easy shopping of local independent retailers, Whole Foods and Mariano s is just a 10 minute walk. You ll also have plenty of restaurants to choose from with Randolph Street less than two blocks away. These thoughtfully designed units will have you swooning! The building is enhanced with designer details, spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Rich hardwood flooring blankets the living and bedroom areas. Heated indoor parking is available at an additional fee. Pets are welcome, but breed restrictions apply for dogs (there is no weight limit, however). The building is within walking distance to many dog parks in the area, but it also offers a private, on-site dog run. Mint Apartment Cleaning services are available for minor upkeep or deep clean.



Terms: One year lease