22 North Aberdeen St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

22 North Aberdeen St.

22 North Aberdeen Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
key fob access
This West Loop mid-rise is perfectly positioned to meet every city-dwellers need. I-90/94 and I-290 are each about a half-mile away, while the CTA Blue, Pink and Green lines are within walking distance. Located for easy shopping of local independent retailers, Whole Foods and Mariano s is just a 10 minute walk. You ll also have plenty of restaurants to choose from with Randolph Street less than two blocks away. These thoughtfully designed units will have you swooning! The building is enhanced with designer details, spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Rich hardwood flooring blankets the living and bedroom areas. Heated indoor parking is available at an additional fee. Pets are welcome, but breed restrictions apply for dogs (there is no weight limit, however). The building is within walking distance to many dog parks in the area, but it also offers a private, on-site dog run. Mint Apartment Cleaning services are available for minor upkeep or deep clean.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 North Aberdeen St. have any available units?
22 North Aberdeen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 North Aberdeen St. have?
Some of 22 North Aberdeen St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 North Aberdeen St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 North Aberdeen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 North Aberdeen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 North Aberdeen St. is pet friendly.
Does 22 North Aberdeen St. offer parking?
Yes, 22 North Aberdeen St. does offer parking.
Does 22 North Aberdeen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 North Aberdeen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 North Aberdeen St. have a pool?
No, 22 North Aberdeen St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 North Aberdeen St. have accessible units?
No, 22 North Aberdeen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 North Aberdeen St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 North Aberdeen St. has units with dishwashers.
