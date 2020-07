2157 West Addison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM/1 BATH IN ROSCOE VILLAGE/NORTH CENTER! NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, DISHWASHER, WHITE CABINETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND TONS OF CLOSET SPACE. LARGE LIVING ROOM COMBINED WITH DINING ROOM. HUGE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS (WALK IN IN 2ND BEDROOM)! BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI TUB. LAUNDRY IN UNIT, CENTRAL AIR, PRIVATE BACK DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND SHARED BACKYARD. EASY STREET PARKING ON ADDISON AND SIDE STREETS. SHORT WALK TO BROWN LINE, BUS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS & SHOPS! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. $500 Non-Refundable move in Fee.