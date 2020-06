Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Bucktown bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit available June 1. This unit offers a large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and table space in the kitchen. Walk in closet off the dining room, walk in pantry in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Enclosed back porch off of kitchen. Full unfinished basement with coin operated washer and dryer for the building. Additional storage available at no extra cost.