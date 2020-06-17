2144 W Lawrence Ave 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area dog park parking bbq/grill garage

Brand New! Laundry in Unit!



Brand new 1bed/1bath in the heart of Lincoln Square! Large, open layout, huge windows, big living space, kitchen can include movable breakfast bar/island! Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, two-tone cabinetry, lots of counter space! Bathroom with rain shower head, subway tile back splash, and bluetooth speaker system! Central heat and A/C. IN UNIT LAUNDRY.



Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck with grills, dry cleaning service, and package room. Attached garage spaces available and plenty of street parking in the neighborhood. Pet friendly with dog washing station and dog run for your pet's convenience!



Just an 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western BROWN LINE train stations. A 10 minute walk to the RAVENSWOOD METRA which gets downtown in 16 minutes! (Photos depict actual and similar unit. Pardon our dust. Some renovations still underway).



Contact Aisha for a showing!

Rent Great Apartments

847-725-2209

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233969

Property Id 233969



