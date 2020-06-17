All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

2144 W Lawrence Ave 203

2144 West Lawrence Avenue · (847) 725-2209
Location

2144 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 233969

Brand new 1bed/1bath in the heart of Lincoln Square! Large, open layout, huge windows, big living space, kitchen can include movable breakfast bar/island! Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, two-tone cabinetry, lots of counter space! Bathroom with rain shower head, subway tile back splash, and bluetooth speaker system! Central heat and A/C. IN UNIT LAUNDRY.

Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck with grills, dry cleaning service, and package room. Attached garage spaces available and plenty of street parking in the neighborhood. Pet friendly with dog washing station and dog run for your pet's convenience!

Just an 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western BROWN LINE train stations. A 10 minute walk to the RAVENSWOOD METRA which gets downtown in 16 minutes! (Photos depict actual and similar unit. Pardon our dust. Some renovations still underway).

Contact Aisha for a showing!
Rent Great Apartments
847-725-2209
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233969
Property Id 233969

(RLNE5613869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have any available units?
2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have?
Some of 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 does offer parking.
Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 W Lawrence Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
