Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2136 S Indiana Ave

2136 South Indiana Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2136 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2470 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr concierge
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
Luxury apartments feature a list of amenities - Property Id: 288617

Luxury apartments feature an expansive list of sought-after amenities including: rooftop pool, landscaped sundeck with cabanas and chic lounging areas, fully-equipped fitness center, club lounge with pool table, 24/7 concierge and predictive services from staff cater to and anticipate your every need

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288617
Property Id 288617

(RLNE5812114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 S Indiana Ave have any available units?
2136 S Indiana Ave has a unit available for $2,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 S Indiana Ave have?
Some of 2136 S Indiana Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 S Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2136 S Indiana Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 S Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 S Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2136 S Indiana Ave offer parking?
No, 2136 S Indiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2136 S Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 S Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 S Indiana Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2136 S Indiana Ave has a pool.
Does 2136 S Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2136 S Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 S Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 S Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
