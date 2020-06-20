2119 W Concord Pl GDN

Amenities

Laundry in Unit , Yard Access! Blue 2 Blocks. - Property Id: 290600



Take a look at this condo quality 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit available in Wicker Park. Completely remodeled in 2013, it features a contemporary kitchen with an island/breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, central air, and good closet space. The building includes a bicycle room, shared yard, and garage parking. Just 2 blocks to the Blue Line.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290600

