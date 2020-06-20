All apartments in Chicago
2119 W Concord Pl GDN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2119 W Concord Pl GDN

2119 West Concord Place · (312) 687-3503
Location

2119 West Concord Place, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit GDN · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Laundry in Unit , Yard Access! Blue 2 Blocks. - Property Id: 290600

Take a look at this condo quality 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit available in Wicker Park. Completely remodeled in 2013, it features a contemporary kitchen with an island/breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, central air, and good closet space. The building includes a bicycle room, shared yard, and garage parking. Just 2 blocks to the Blue Line.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290600
Property Id 290600

(RLNE5819385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have any available units?
2119 W Concord Pl GDN has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have?
Some of 2119 W Concord Pl GDN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 W Concord Pl GDN currently offering any rent specials?
2119 W Concord Pl GDN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 W Concord Pl GDN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN is pet friendly.
Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN offer parking?
Yes, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN does offer parking.
Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have a pool?
No, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN does not have a pool.
Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have accessible units?
No, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 W Concord Pl GDN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 W Concord Pl GDN has units with dishwashers.
