2119 W Concord Pl GDN

Laundry in Unit , Yard Access! Blue 2 Blocks. - Property Id: 290600
Take a look at this condo quality 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit available in Wicker Park. Completely remodeled in 2013, it features a contemporary kitchen with an island/breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, beautiful bath with dual vanity, central air, and good closet space. The building includes a bicycle room, shared yard, and garage parking. Just 2 blocks to the Blue Line.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290600
(RLNE5819385)