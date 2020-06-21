All apartments in Chicago
2113 West Walton Street

2113 West Walton Street · (312) 860-8989
Location

2113 West Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage, charming home with lots of curb appeal located in the heart of UK Village. FURNISHED ONLY. Perfect for a family or someone new to Chicago looking to move into a fully FURNISHED SF home w/ the ease of just a few suitcases. TWO Bonus Sun Porches off Master bedroom (2nd floor) and first floor kitchen. Both measure 5x8 and are suitable for art studio, ballet room, office, reading/sitting room, meditation room, children's study rooms,etc. Wood floors throughout, Chandelier & Ceiling fans in most rooms. Kitchen includes SS Bosch DW, Bosch Oven, & gas cooktop, Breville Toaster oven, full double pantry. Samsung double refrigerator. Offered as a FULLY FURNISHED home ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 West Walton Street have any available units?
2113 West Walton Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 West Walton Street have?
Some of 2113 West Walton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 West Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 West Walton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 West Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 West Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2113 West Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 West Walton Street does offer parking.
Does 2113 West Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 West Walton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 West Walton Street have a pool?
No, 2113 West Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 West Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 West Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 West Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 West Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
