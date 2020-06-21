2113 West Walton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage, charming home with lots of curb appeal located in the heart of UK Village. FURNISHED ONLY. Perfect for a family or someone new to Chicago looking to move into a fully FURNISHED SF home w/ the ease of just a few suitcases. TWO Bonus Sun Porches off Master bedroom (2nd floor) and first floor kitchen. Both measure 5x8 and are suitable for art studio, ballet room, office, reading/sitting room, meditation room, children's study rooms,etc. Wood floors throughout, Chandelier & Ceiling fans in most rooms. Kitchen includes SS Bosch DW, Bosch Oven, & gas cooktop, Breville Toaster oven, full double pantry. Samsung double refrigerator. Offered as a FULLY FURNISHED home ONLY.