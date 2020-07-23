All apartments in Chicago
2112 W Ainslie 3S
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:31 AM

2112 W Ainslie 3S

2112 W Ainslie St · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 2112 W Ainslie 3S - Property Id: 200341

Stunning 2 Bed in Ravenswood, SS Apps, DW & Heat included
Spacious 2 bed in Lincoln Square with Heat and cooking gas included. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, shops, and a lively night life. Less than a 6 minute walk to the Damen Brown line which can take you to all over the city; South Loop, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park and even up to Evanston!
This fully renovated two bed apartment has hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Tons of closet space for storage. The kitchen has been upgraded with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. This building is pet friendly with laundry, bike room and storage all on-site.
No security deposit ...Call today to view!

**Note: Price reflects net effective rent - 1st month's rent is $1795
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2112-w-ainslie-chicago-il-unit-3s/200341
Property Id 200341

(RLNE5948579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have any available units?
2112 W Ainslie 3S has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have?
Some of 2112 W Ainslie 3S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 W Ainslie 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2112 W Ainslie 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 W Ainslie 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 W Ainslie 3S is pet friendly.
Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S offer parking?
No, 2112 W Ainslie 3S does not offer parking.
Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 W Ainslie 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have a pool?
No, 2112 W Ainslie 3S does not have a pool.
Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have accessible units?
No, 2112 W Ainslie 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 W Ainslie 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 W Ainslie 3S has units with dishwashers.
