Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

2112 W Ainslie 3S



Stunning 2 Bed in Ravenswood, SS Apps, DW & Heat included

Spacious 2 bed in Lincoln Square with Heat and cooking gas included. Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, shops, and a lively night life. Less than a 6 minute walk to the Damen Brown line which can take you to all over the city; South Loop, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park and even up to Evanston!

This fully renovated two bed apartment has hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Tons of closet space for storage. The kitchen has been upgraded with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. This building is pet friendly with laundry, bike room and storage all on-site.

No security deposit ...Call today to view!



**Note: Price reflects net effective rent - 1st month's rent is $1795

