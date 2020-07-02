2105 N Seminary Ave 9

Amenities
Unit 9 Available 09/01/20 2105 N SEMINARY, #9 - Property Id: 307650
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK~HEAT INCLD!
Wonderful 1 bedroom condo in prime Lincoln Park location! Features include hardwood floors throughout, separate living and dining rooms, newly renovated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wine rack. Huge private deck facing courtyard. Additional storage available. Easy street parking and just steps to the train. Rent includes water, heating and cooking gas. Available for September 1st! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Balcony, Patio, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2105-n-seminary-ave-chicago-il-unit-9/307650
No Pets Allowed
