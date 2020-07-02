2105 N Seminary Ave 9

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Unit 9 Available 09/01/20 2105 N SEMINARY, #9 - Property Id: 307650



BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK~HEAT INCLD!

Wonderful 1 bedroom condo in prime Lincoln Park location! Features include hardwood floors throughout, separate living and dining rooms, newly renovated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wine rack. Huge private deck facing courtyard. Additional storage available. Easy street parking and just steps to the train. Rent includes water, heating and cooking gas. Available for September 1st! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



Amenities:

Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Balcony, Patio, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2105-n-seminary-ave-chicago-il-unit-9/307650

Property Id 307650



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5960663)