Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2105 N Seminary Ave 9

2105 North Seminary Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2105 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Unit 9 Available 09/01/20 2105 N SEMINARY, #9 - Property Id: 307650

BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK~HEAT INCLD!
Wonderful 1 bedroom condo in prime Lincoln Park location! Features include hardwood floors throughout, separate living and dining rooms, newly renovated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wine rack. Huge private deck facing courtyard. Additional storage available. Easy street parking and just steps to the train. Rent includes water, heating and cooking gas. Available for September 1st! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Balcony, Patio, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2105-n-seminary-ave-chicago-il-unit-9/307650
Property Id 307650

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have any available units?
2105 N Seminary Ave 9 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have?
Some of 2105 N Seminary Ave 9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2105 N Seminary Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 pet-friendly?
No, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 offer parking?
No, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 does not offer parking.
Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 N Seminary Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
