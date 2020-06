Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny Charming and Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath garden unit in DePaul/Lincoln Park! Quiet Tree Lined Street with Million Dollar Homes! Nice White Kitchen, dw, Hdwd Flrs, Carpeted Bedrooms. Pristine Updated Bath and Free Washer/Dryer in building! Clean and Quality, Vintage with Nice Details, Must See! Best Location! 3 Blocks to Armitage EL-1 block to Dining, Shops! Pets negotiable with extra half month deposit!*Photos are of a similar but different unit in the building. Available 6/1