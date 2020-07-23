2100 N Hoyne Ave 2F

Amenities

Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1.5 Bath in the heart of Bucktown



This 2 bed 1.5 bath is located in the heart of the beautiful Bucktown. The building is just a few blocks away from Damen and Armitage which contain many different restaurants, bars, and shopping stores. The highway is very close and the Western Blue Line is about a 10 minute walk away.



2100 N Hoyne Unit 2F

Available: 8/1

Rent: $1850



Features:

Hardwood Floors

Laundry In Building

Efficient Appliances

Central Heat

Pet Friendly

No Security Deposit



Contact:

Matt Lowy

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2100-n-hoyne-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/311220

