209 W Illinois St.

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill

RIVER NORTH! STUDIO! PRIME LOCATION! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 229844



RIVER NORTH!

NEWLY UPDATED STUDIO!



BRAND NEW FINISHES

Extra big windows

SS apps

Light cabinetry

Stone countertops

Grey-tone flooring

Fab closet space



AMENITIES

24-Hr doorman

State-of-the-art fitness

Resident library

Outdoor grilling station+sun terrace

Pet-friendly building

24-hr onsite laundry

Parking is available for a fee

SHOPPING+RESTAURANTS AT YOUR DOORSTEP!

EASY ACCESS TO MERCHANDISE MART BROWN/PURPLE LINE TRAINS.

SUPER CLOSE TO 90/94 EXPRESSWAY!

UTILIZE THE RIVERWALK ON A DAILY!



Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.



REF # 21

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229844

Property Id 229844



(RLNE5833913)