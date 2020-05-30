All apartments in Chicago
209 W Illinois St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

209 W Illinois St

209 W Illinois St · (312) 998-6780
Location

209 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1530 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
RIVER NORTH! STUDIO! PRIME LOCATION! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 229844

RIVER NORTH!
NEWLY UPDATED STUDIO!

BRAND NEW FINISHES
Extra big windows
SS apps
Light cabinetry
Stone countertops
Grey-tone flooring
Fab closet space

AMENITIES
24-Hr doorman
State-of-the-art fitness
Resident library
Outdoor grilling station+sun terrace
Pet-friendly building
24-hr onsite laundry
Parking is available for a fee
SHOPPING+RESTAURANTS AT YOUR DOORSTEP!
EASY ACCESS TO MERCHANDISE MART BROWN/PURPLE LINE TRAINS.
SUPER CLOSE TO 90/94 EXPRESSWAY!
UTILIZE THE RIVERWALK ON A DAILY!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

REF # 21
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229844
Property Id 229844

(RLNE5833913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 209 W Illinois St have any available units?
209 W Illinois St has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 W Illinois St have?
Some of 209 W Illinois St's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 W Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
209 W Illinois St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 W Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 209 W Illinois St offer parking?
Yes, 209 W Illinois St does offer parking.
Does 209 W Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W Illinois St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W Illinois St have a pool?
No, 209 W Illinois St does not have a pool.
Does 209 W Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 209 W Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 W Illinois St has units with dishwashers.

