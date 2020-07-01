2068 North Oakley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. -1 blk to Holstein park & 1 blck to top rated Pulaski. Incredible warm soft modern home with a location that gives you both the heart beat of Chicago's trendiest hood + the tranquility of parks, one way tree lined streets, easy blue line access and great neighborhood schools. All BRICK home w/ new more efficient floor plan giving you entry foyer, separate dining area and over sized kitchen and 'heart of home' family room. (everything people have been looking for on a 100 long lot). High end custom designed kitchen w/ matte grey cabs & reclaimed oak uppers & counters. integrated thermador appl. & custom lighting. Incredible floor-2-ceiling east windows that flood the entire home up with light. Second floor has gracious east facing master w/ walk in closet and spa inspired bath w/ hand drawn one off custom cabs. Radiant heated lower level w/ full wet bar, large rec room, and 4th lrge bdrm. skyline views from roof deck + 2 garage w/ built deck. Minimum 700 credit score needed NO PETS.