All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2068 North Oakley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2068 North Oakley Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

2068 North Oakley Avenue

2068 North Oakley Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2068 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW. -1 blk to Holstein park & 1 blck to top rated Pulaski. Incredible warm soft modern home with a location that gives you both the heart beat of Chicago's trendiest hood + the tranquility of parks, one way tree lined streets, easy blue line access and great neighborhood schools. All BRICK home w/ new more efficient floor plan giving you entry foyer, separate dining area and over sized kitchen and 'heart of home' family room. (everything people have been looking for on a 100 long lot). High end custom designed kitchen w/ matte grey cabs & reclaimed oak uppers & counters. integrated thermador appl. & custom lighting. Incredible floor-2-ceiling east windows that flood the entire home up with light. Second floor has gracious east facing master w/ walk in closet and spa inspired bath w/ hand drawn one off custom cabs. Radiant heated lower level w/ full wet bar, large rec room, and 4th lrge bdrm. skyline views from roof deck + 2 garage w/ built deck. Minimum 700 credit score needed NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
2068 North Oakley Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 2068 North Oakley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2068 North Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2068 North Oakley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2068 North Oakley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2068 North Oakley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2068 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2068 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2068 North Oakley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2068 North Oakley Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity