206 W Van Buren St

in unit laundry pet friendly

Van Buren and South Wells



Welcome to S Wells Street!



Type: 1 Bedroom

Date available: NOW



Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:

STD - $55

1 bedroom - $65

2 bedroom - $85

3 bedroom - $105



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Requirements: Credit 600+

Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)



If you're interested in viewing please contact me at:

312-933-7055

Alex Ilic

LX Realty - M. Broker

Chicago, IL

Equal housing opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218065

