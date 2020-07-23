All apartments in Chicago
Location

206 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60606
The Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Van Buren and South Wells - Property Id: 218065

Welcome to S Wells Street!

Type: 1 Bedroom
Date available: NOW

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at:
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218065
Property Id 218065

(RLNE5861103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W Van Buren St have any available units?
206 W Van Buren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 206 W Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
206 W Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 W Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 206 W Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 206 W Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 206 W Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 W Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 206 W Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 206 W Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 206 W Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 W Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 W Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
