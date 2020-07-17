All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2057 W Roscoe St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2057 W Roscoe St 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2057 W Roscoe St 2

2057 West Roscoe Street · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2057 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BED IN ROSCOE VILLAGE, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 317634

Spacious Roscoe Village 4bed/2ba with hardwood floors throughout, central heat/ac, laundry in unit, back deck, kitchen w/ dishwasher, modern bathrooms. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Street parking. Restaurants, Shops, bars, Starbucks and Park all out the door! Close to Everything Roscoe Village has to offer! Available August 1st! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Please complete the Turbotenant survey for consideration in arranging a viewing appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2057-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-2/317634
Property Id 317634

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have any available units?
2057 W Roscoe St 2 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have?
Some of 2057 W Roscoe St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 W Roscoe St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2057 W Roscoe St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 W Roscoe St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 offer parking?
No, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have a pool?
No, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 W Roscoe St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2057 W Roscoe St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2057 W Roscoe St 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity