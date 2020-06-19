2044 West Webster Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Modern duplex home in Bucktown featuring a spacious living flow, and a gorgeous kitchen with luxurious finishes. Make your favorite dish in the amazing kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop with an island with seating for 2-3 comfortably, and easy access to a full bath. Enjoy open-concept main living area featuring hardwood floors, direct access to deck perfect for grilling and expanding your living experience. Both bedrooms peacefully situated on lower-level. Full bath on each floor. In-unit washer & dryer for your convenience. Parking available for $100. Excellent location in Bucktown near several grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, parks, expressway, entertainment, public transportation, and so much more. Make this your home today!