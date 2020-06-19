All apartments in Chicago
2044 West Webster Avenue

2044 West Webster Avenue · (847) 899-9505
Location

2044 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Modern duplex home in Bucktown featuring a spacious living flow, and a gorgeous kitchen with luxurious finishes. Make your favorite dish in the amazing kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop with an island with seating for 2-3 comfortably, and easy access to a full bath. Enjoy open-concept main living area featuring hardwood floors, direct access to deck perfect for grilling and expanding your living experience. Both bedrooms peacefully situated on lower-level. Full bath on each floor. In-unit washer & dryer for your convenience. Parking available for $100. Excellent location in Bucktown near several grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, parks, expressway, entertainment, public transportation, and so much more. Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 West Webster Avenue have any available units?
2044 West Webster Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 West Webster Avenue have?
Some of 2044 West Webster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 West Webster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2044 West Webster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 West Webster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2044 West Webster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2044 West Webster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2044 West Webster Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2044 West Webster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 West Webster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 West Webster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2044 West Webster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2044 West Webster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2044 West Webster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 West Webster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 West Webster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
