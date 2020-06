Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Centrally located Roscoe Village 2 bedroom 1 bath 3rd floor apartment. Modern apartment with hardwood floors and full service kitchen with dishwasher. Central air and heat, and Laundry in unit. Ready for immediate occupancy. In the center of Roscoe Village with all the conveniences including restaurants and shopping. Available May 1. 2020