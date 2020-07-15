All apartments in Chicago
2028 W Homer St # G

2028 West Homer Street · (224) 402-4864
Location

2028 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit # G · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Perfect 2B 1B in Bucktown Patio and W/D in-unit - Property Id: 303362

This 2 bed 1 bath garden unit is located in the Bucktown area where you have it all! From nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more!Updated new floor and fresh paint, high 9'+ ceilings and lots of natural sunlight, a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, central heat and A/C system, enclosed patio porch, large community patio, parking for additional cost of $100 per month. Small pets permitted for additional cost of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303362
Property Id 303362

(RLNE5868325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 W Homer St # G have any available units?
2028 W Homer St # G has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 W Homer St # G have?
Some of 2028 W Homer St # G's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 W Homer St # G currently offering any rent specials?
2028 W Homer St # G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 W Homer St # G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 W Homer St # G is pet friendly.
Does 2028 W Homer St # G offer parking?
Yes, 2028 W Homer St # G offers parking.
Does 2028 W Homer St # G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 W Homer St # G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 W Homer St # G have a pool?
No, 2028 W Homer St # G does not have a pool.
Does 2028 W Homer St # G have accessible units?
No, 2028 W Homer St # G does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 W Homer St # G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 W Homer St # G does not have units with dishwashers.
